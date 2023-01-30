The 26 rooms of the future already installed cost close to 800 thousand euros

The Basic School of the 2nd and 3rd Cycles with Pre-School and Nursery Dr. Alfredo Ferreira Júnior (EB/PE/Creche Dr. Alfredo Ferreira Nóbrega Júnior), in Camacha, is one of the 26 educational establishments in the Region equipped with a room of the future.

This afternoon, the Innovative Learning Environments room (also known as the future room), at the aforementioned Camacha school, was visited by the President of the Regional Government.

Miguel Albuquerque went to see the new space, which represents an investment of around 30 thousand euros, and was created like others in different educational establishments.

In total, in classrooms of the future alone, the Regional Government has already invested close to 800 thousand euros in the 26 classrooms with ‘futuristic’ equipment already implemented, that is, in full coverage of all 2nd grade schools. 3rd cycle and secondary. The last 14 rooms of the future were funded under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR).

Albuquerque clarified that this project is not expected to be expanded to 1st cycle schools.

The classrooms of the future are learning laboratories that have different equipment and technologies, where students and teachers assume different roles throughout the entire teaching and learning process. These spaces include the installation of specific furniture and technological equipment, namely flexible furniture suitable for practical and innovative activities, interactive panel, 3D printer, science kits, electronics, programming and robotics, and image, sound and video material, for production of contents.

The commitment of the classrooms of the future to Teaching/Education aims to promote a paradigm shift in education, contributing to the turning point towards pedagogical innovation.

