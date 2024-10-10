Unsettled weather to stay, warm and humid

Many of you are looking at the weather fir the coming days, and the forecasts dont look good.

Many of you will also know that if it is raining it might be sunny elsewhere on the island. Right now as I type this the rain is coming down in Canico, and a lot of fog, in the area, especially Garajau Cancela, which is always bad with fog in weather like this. On the far east, and north east of the island the sun is shining and very little rain has fallen.

View from my balcony now.

Humidity is another issue, as it will be very high, with the warm temperatures of 25-28° and rain on and off it will feel very uncomfortable and will also bring out the mosquitoes, so be prepared for them if you are coming over in the next weeks .

I have my recommendations for mosquitoes on this link below.

You can always check the webcams around the island also to see what the weather is doing in other places, just search webcams madeira and click the link.

