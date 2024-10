The North American airline United Airlines has announced eight new destinations that it will begin operating and Funchal is one of them.

The carrier adds that the operation will be effective from May 2025, but flights from Funchal to Newark (New Jersey) will only be from June 7th and will be three times a week.

Bilbao, Spain; Dakar, Senegal; Faro, Portugal; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia are the remaining announced destinations.

