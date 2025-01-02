BdP warns of fake news about coin honoring Cristiano Ronaldo

The Banco de Portugal (BdP) today issued a warning regarding the dissemination of misinformation concerning the release of a commemorative coin honoring footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, further clarifying that this initiative originates from the Casa da Moeda.

A statement from the financial regulatory body notes that it has observed false reports on international websites regarding the Banco de Portugal’s issuance of a €7.50 collector’s coin commemorating Cristiano Ronaldo.

The institution, headed by former Finance Minister Mário Centeno, confirms that it has not issued, nor does it intend to issue, any coin in honor of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The BdP also specifies that the Casa da Moeda is solely responsible for approving numismatic plans.

