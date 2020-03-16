SESARAM informs that since March 14, 2020, for the sake of protection and safety of patients and SESARAM EPE professionals, visits to users in Hospitals are suspended for the strictly necessary period, except:

Monitoring of minors;

– Pregnant women in labor and others in this area duly authorized;

– Terminally ill patients;

– Whenever authorized by the attending physician through the designated “reference visitor” (preferably a direct family member), (eg, Patients in Special Units such as stroke, Intensive Care, according to the attending physician’s instructions in each specific case).

Health professionals will promote daily contact about the health status with a reference family member, whenever justified. Additional contacts may be made for each of the hospitals for later contact by the respective attending physician.

CITIZEN’S OFFICE

SESARAM EPE has the Citizen Support Office in operation to support all users, in each of the Hospitals, in all urgent matters that require physical presence, and which are usually dealt with in the secretariats.

Location:

– Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, ground floor of ed. Main, tel. 291 705 600;

– Hospital Dr. João de Almada, entrance secretary, tel. 291 780 300;

– Hospital Dos Marmeleiros, entrance secretary, tel. 291 705 730.

We call for the use of electronic communication whenever possible and the email can be used: [email protected]