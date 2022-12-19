Tropical night in Porto Moniz for the 4th time this month

In the middle of meteorological winter and less than a week before Christmas, Madeira recorded again this Monday, the 19th, a tropical night (minimum air temperature above 20 ºC). It was the fourth day this December on which this has happened, after three consecutive tropical nights at the beginning of the previous week (days 11, 12 and 13). In the IPMA network of meteorological stations in the Madeira Archipelago, Porto Moniz does the full ‘off season’.

During the last night, the minimum temperature in the village in the extreme Northwest of Madeira did not drop from 21.2 ºC. The enviable mark at this time of year was surpassed in the recent sequence of three tropical nights: 21.5 ºC/day 11; 22.3°C/12; 21.4°C/13).

From Diário Notícias

