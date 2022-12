A couple of the Jet 2 flights managed to land earlier this afternoon, but most have diverted, and the problems have continued.

A couple of flights from Lisbon easyjet and TAP returned back to mainland early this evening.

Now its the turn for easynet Gatwick and Manchester that are waiting to see if they can land.

I hope all those caught up in this situation to to the island or back home very soon.

