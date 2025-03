Thanks to Mari Lippig for this and the photos taken today at the fun Parade in Funchal.

In the lively Funchal Carnival Politica, laughter overflowed as a comical Putin was humorously caged. Behind him, a spirited “Zelensky” followed with animated waves. Adding to the spectacle, a “crazy Trump” strutted about with exaggerated gestures and playful antics, entertaining families and kids alike. With vibrant confetti swirling and cheerful music playing, the fun-filled event radiated joy and unity!

