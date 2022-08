For many, it marks the beginning of the Madeira Wine Rally party. The administrative and technical checks, which took place this afternoon on the north pier of Porto do Funchal, attracted many enthusiasts and curious people.

An excellent opportunity to see the ‘cars’ up close on the eve of the start of the race, which will hit the road this Thursday with the return of the ‘superspecial’ at Avenina do Mar.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...