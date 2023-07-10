Government studies Via Expresso Ponta do Sol-Canhas

During the celebrations of the 445th anniversary of the Parish of Canhas, the regional secretary for Equipment and Infrastructure, Pedro Fino, announced that the Regional Government (GR) is studying the Via Expresso Ponta do Sol – Canhas, as well as the duplication of the road platform between Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol.

“Regarding the Via Expresso Ponta do Sol-Canhas, an old aspiration of the local population, and which was already mentioned in the speech by the President of the Parish Council, the Regional Government is working to materialize this important investment”, he said, pointing out that , “it is currently studying the different solutions for the layout of this route”. “We expect, in the next legislature, to finalize this study and work to guarantee the source of financing necessary for the realization of this important work”, he advanced.

Alongside this work, he underlined that “the Regional Government is also carrying out all the necessary studies (traffic studies, geological and geotechnical prospecting) for the Duplication of the Road Platform between Ribeira Brava and the parish of Ponta Sol”. “This work will be fundamental for the municipalities of Ponta do Sol and Calheta, as it will accompany the future development of these two municipalities, which will be consolidated by the bet and various investments in attractive poles carried out by the Regional Government in the western part of the Region”, he underlined.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...