IPMA worsens the weather in Madeira with waves of up to 11 meters and winds of up to 110 km/h

IPMA has just updated the weather for the Madeira archipelago for the next two to three days, namely in a space of around 15 hours in which the wind will blow up to 110 km/hour in the highlands and up to 90 km/hour on the north and south coasts, as well as the island of Porto Santo.

Furthermore, this forecast of what appears to be a depression that crosses the Atlantic from the Azores, passes through Madeira and will hit the Portuguese mainland, is a forecast of waves that could reach 11 meters on the North coast and Porto Santo.

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, the “northwest waves with 5 to 6.5 meters of significant height, which can reach a maximum height of 11 meters” reflect an orange warning for maritime unrest between 10pm tomorrow until at 1pm on Sunday.

What is certain is that the North coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo are under yellow warning at the moment, with waves from the northwest of 4 to 4.5 meters until 9 am today, a situation that will return after the orange warning of around 15 hours between Saturday and Sunday, but between 4 pm and 10 pm on Sunday. There will be a yellow warning for wind in both areas, for waves from the northwest of 4 to 5 meters between 1 pm and 10 pm on Sunday.

The wind on the north coast will have a yellow warning to blow strongly from the southwest with gusts of up to 70 km/h, turning to the northwest with gusts of up to 90 km/h. between 4pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday, accompanied by periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms between 1pm and 10pm tomorrow.

