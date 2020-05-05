The Regional Secretary for Sea and Fisheries clarifies, through a note addressed to the newsrooms this Tuesday (5th of May), that recreational fishing remains prohibited for a period of 15 days, starting on the 3rd of May.

“Recreational fishing enthusiasts in the Region have raised doubts about whether this activity remains prohibited even after the end of the state of emergency and in the current state of calamity, within the scope of the containment of the covid-19 pandemic, in which some restrictive measures ”, mentions the guardianship note, invoking resolution no. 274/2020, of 30 April, published on 4 May in JORAM.

It adds, even though “in the scope of the state of calamity, and in accordance with the resolution of the Regional Government, activities in open spaces, nature spaces and public roads, or spaces on private roads equivalent to public roads are prohibited, except for the practice of activity in a non-competitive context, like your daily allowance of exercise.

From Diário Notícias