It seems that arriving in Madeira the process has changed, and you will now need an Antigen test within 48 hours of arrival or a test at the airport and isolate till you have the results.

Nothing seems to have been said about this in the news here in Madeira, but many of you have noticed the changes.

I don’t know of anyone yet who has arrived without a test and had to have one at the airport. The next days I think this will be a bit more clearer.

