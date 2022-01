Firefighters have already confirmed the suspicion of a corpse near Ponte do Ribeiro Seco, in Funchal. This is from the bridge close to the Pestana Carlton.

It is the body of a male, whose age it was not possible to determine.

The Madeira Volunteer Firemen’s mountain rescue team will descend to the scene to retrieve the body.

The PSP took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...