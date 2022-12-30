Friday FotoTobi Hughes·30th December 2022Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Keith for this nice photo. A Boeing 727 of the Hapag-Lloyd Flug at the airport in Funchal / Madeira – 1978. Keith Bown. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related