Regional Arts Week opens this Thursday on Avenida Arriaga

The opening ceremony of the Regional Arts Week 2025 (SRA’2025) will take place this Thursday (June 5), at 5 pm, at the Central Plaza of Avenida Arriaga, with the opening of the Regional Exhibition of Plastic Expression ‘Endless’

This is followed by the show ‘The Great Illusion’, in the Municipal Garden Auditorium, with both moments being attended by the Regional Secretary for Education, Science and Technology, Jorge Carvalho.

This is the 14th edition of this celebration that covers all levels of education, from pre-school to secondary education, highlighting the school curriculum and its artistic practices, which greatly enrich the education of children and young people in the RAM.

According to the education ministry, “Regional Arts Week has been opening innovative paths, providing remarkable experiences and giving visibility to the role of education for and through the arts, both in formal and informal contexts”.

Program:

June 6 (Friday): at 10:30 am, the Garden Party will take place at Largo da Restauração, followed at 12:00 pm by the Dance Performance and Xil-in Project by CACI Ponta do Sol, at Largo da Restauração. At 6:00 pm, a performance by GIG Escola das Artes is scheduled.

June 7th (Saturday): at 11:00 am, you can watch the Entertainment Team’s Show, at Largo da Restauração, and, at 4:00 pm, the performance of the Wind Orchestra of the Conservatory’s Free Courses in Arts.

June 8th (Sunday): at 11:00 am, Largo da Restauração will once again host the Animation Team’s Show, and at 4:00 pm, the 5th Children’s Festival Voices of Our School, with the participation of the Professional Course for Contemporary Dance Interpreter of the Conservatory – Duas Dela.

June 9 (Monday): the Dance Artistic Modality Show will take place at the Funchal Municipal Garden Auditorium and, at 12:00 pm, at Largo da Restauração, the Traditional Madeiran String Instruments Performance, followed at 3:30 pm by the Rock Bands I Artistic Modality Show and, also at 6:00 pm, by the Apel Music Club performance.

June 11 (Wednesday): there will be a Traditional Madeiran String Instruments Artistic Performance at the Municipal Garden Auditorium. At 12:00 p.m., at Largo da Restauração, there will be a Choral Singing Performance. At 3:30 p.m., there will be a Instrumental Artistic Performance at the Municipal Garden Auditorium, and at 6:00 p.m., you will be able to watch the performance of the Charamelas Group at Largo da Restauração.

June 12 (Thursday): at 10:30 am, the Choral Singing Artistic Performance will take place at the Municipal Garden Auditorium. At 12:00 pm, the Traditional Madeiran String Instruments Performance will take place at Largo da Restauração, followed at 3:30 pm by the Rock Bands II Artistic Performance and at 6:00 pm by Movin’Art Madeira.

June 13th (Friday): at 10:30 am, the Dramatic Expression Artistic Modality Show will take place at EB23 Dr. Horácio Bento de Gouveia. At 12:00 pm, the Dance Performance – Porto Santo will take place at Largo da Restauração. At 6:00 pm, in the closing session, the Auditorium of the Municipal Garden will host the 4th Youth Festival Voices of Our School, which will feature the participation of the Prestige Dance group.

Also worth mentioning, as part of SRA’2025, is the Exhibition ‘TREASURES OF MY LAND – Life in Water’, at the Madeira Shopping Mall, open until June 15th, and the Exhibition ‘My Rod Puppet’, between June 16th and 27th, at the Electricity Museum – Casa da Luz.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...