As the JM reported a moment ago, the masks ordered by the Regional Government of Madeira began this morning to be distributed via CTT.

Each delivered envelope contains two masks and an explanatory leaflet for use. The measure covers about 200 thousand people.

As the JM learned, the parishes that will receive the masks today are Imaculado Coração de Maria and Monte.

The widespread use of the masks that the Government of Madeira is going to distribute in the Region, within the scope of the covid-19 pandemic, will not be mandatory, as the executive announced, but recommended, the president told Lusa. However, the executive maintains the recommendation that the masks be used by everyone.

It is recalled that last week, Miguel Albuquerque admitted that “at a later stage”, with the reduction of circulation limitations, one could think of a scenario of mandatory use of masks.

