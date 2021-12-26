Health Secretary admits “closure of certain areas of Funchal”

The regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos, this afternoon admitted the possibility of closing “a certain area of ​​Funchal” if a geographic concentration of Covid-19 infections is detected. Speaking at the press conference to assess the pandemic situation, the government official explained that decisions will be taken on this matter by Wednesday.

It should be remembered that, a few days ago, the President of the Government threatened to close the bars and establishments in the Old Town and Rua das Fontes if situations of non-compliance with public health rules persist.

From Diário Notícias

