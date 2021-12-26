PEDRO RAMOS ADMITS THAT OMICRON MAY ALREADY BE THE DOMINANT VARIANT IN MADEIRA

There are still no official data, but the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection admitted today that, like a continent, omicron may already be the dominant variant in Madeira.

“Right now, we have nothing to say”, apart from a case already confirmed and previously transmitted, but if the variant is already “predominant” in the continent, close to 76%, “in the Region it won’t be much different”, admitted the responsible for Health in Madeira, during a press conference to assess the fight against the pandemic.

