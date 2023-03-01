UNE REGRETS THE BREAKDOWN OF LOBO MARINHO, SHORTLY AFTER RETURNING FROM MAINTENANCE

Luís Bettencourt, from UNE-Porto Santo, reacted to the fault that today prevented Lobo Marinho from starting the connecting trip between Madeira and Porto Santo, lamenting the situation and leaving implicit criticism.

“The UNE regrets once again and meeting the claims about the Lobo Marinho, how is it possible for a ship that a few days ago returned from a deep maintenance and that cost around € 1,400,000.00 as disclosed by the concessionaire that owns the ship and didn’t start today’s trip because it had a breakdown”.

From Jornal Madeira

