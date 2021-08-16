The fire that broke out this morning is giving work to the firefighters and the helicopter of the POCIF (Operational Plan for Combating Forest Fires).

The fire is, for now, in a forested area and is being fought by various elements of the Municipal Fire Department of Machico, supported by four vehicles, by the POCIF helicopter and also by the heli-transported fire team of Civil Protection.

As you can see in the images, the fire fighting helicopter is already discharging water.

The wind in this area is going to be a greater problem on fighting the fire.