This morning, at 10:00 am, several locations registered temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

The highest value was registered in Quinta Grande (33.4 ºC), followed by Monte (32.5 ºC), Prazeres (31.5 ºC), Aeroporto/Sta. Catarina (31.3 ºC) and Cancela/SRPC (30.8 ºC). Lombo da Terça recorded 30 ºC.

From Jornal Madeira