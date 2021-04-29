  • Home
Just a quick story from me, as I’m so happy this evening.

Some of you might know my Nan (94) fell and broke her hip and femur 7 weeks ago.

After being in hospital, and then moving to a rest bite place we have been told she probably won’t walk again, the physio was just to much for her.

Visiting has been very limited with the covid situation, and her health started to deteriorate. Then she also became positive for covid in the rest bite place.

My aunt and her daughter were allowed to see her as she became so ill and were told to prepare for the worse, they spent all day everyday for the last 4-5 days with her, and thank god her health has got a little better, the worse of the covid has passed, and today she left the rest bite place to stay with my cousin, where she will have careers and a better quality of life.

This photo below is the best, my Nieces seeing her leave to go to my cousins. The nurse behind was in tears and said she wants to bee at her 99th birthday party.

Now she is enjoying some TV which she hasn’t seen for 7 weeks, and all the family can get to visit.

I pray I can get to the UK soon also to see my Nan. 🙏🙂🙏

Let’s hope things are starting to get a bit better for all of us, I am feeling positive for this.

Tobi Hughes

16 Responses

  1. Nicky Reply

    A story with a happy ending Tobi. May she continue to improve. So happy for you. 👍Xx

  3. Maggie B Reply

    Thank you for letting us know about your Nan. Do hope she continues to improve now she’s been able to leave her respite care. I’m sure everyone who reads your blog wishes her well and that she can enjoy many more years of good health.

  4. Frances Reply

    Good news Tobi. Hope your Nan continues to recover well – sounds like she is quite a fighter!.

  5. Dobermal Reply

    Oh Tobi, some good news in this miserable covid world. Hope your Gran goes from strength to strength and that you are able to get to the UK to visit and sprinkle your love and magic over her. Hoping she gets to her 99th birthday.
    Best wishes to you and yours.

  6. Ann Fowler Reply

    Hi Tobi glad to know nan is getting better. Nice to hear some good news. Keep safe

  7. Ann Fowler Reply

    Hi Tobi. Glad to know nan getting better. Nice to hear some good news. Keep safe x

  8. Pamela Alford Reply

    Thank you for sharing some good news Tobi. Hope with love and care she continues to get well soon. XXX

  9. Emily De-Sousa Reply

    Fantastic news and wishing your Nan all the best for a good recovery now she has her family around her. Fingers crossed you can get back to the UK very soon to see her.

  12. Judith Grant Reply

    So glad for some positive news for a change Sending Very Best wishes to your Nan your Family + Especially to You Tobi Nan will be happier at home with your cousins Lets hope you can get over before long to visit her yourself x

  13. Marilyn Reply

    Hi Tobi – lovely to hear the good news about your Nan, hope you can get a flight back to visit her once flights are back on track in a few weeks.
    Best wishes

  14. Richard Reply

    Good one Tobi. Tough cookies these 90 plussers. That’s how they got to be 90 plus. Lots of love to your Nan.

  15. JANET Evans Reply

    That is lovely news. Good wishes fir your Nan’s speedy recovery and hoping you’ll be able to see her soon .

  16. Catharina Wondergem Reply

    I am so glad she is now “home” surrounded by family. I hope you can get over soon, take care xx

