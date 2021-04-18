Today there are 18 new cases of covid-19 in the Region, the epidemiological bulletin reveals.

Two cases are imported, from Poland and Lisbon, and the rest from local transmission.

According to the same source, there are 16 recovered, with the Region now accounting for 8616 recovered cases.

There are 260 active cases, of which 13 are imported cases and 247 are locally transmitted. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 13 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (11 people in Multipurpose Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 17 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

