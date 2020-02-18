I have two tours planned, the first next week on Thursday 27th February, and the second is for Sunday 15th March.

Thursday 27th is with the smaller minibus with Coralina, Viagens e Turismo. We will travel to Machico, and visit the photo exhibition that’s on, showing all the old images of this area, a Poncha stop and then on up to Portela. We will then head down to Porto da Cruz where we will stop for lunch, there are a number of places to eat, or if you wish you can bring a packed lunch. Also stopping at the beach area of Faial, and a few viewpoints along the way.

If you wish to book this tour, please email me at [email protected], with the Subject Porto da Cruz.

Price is 17.50 per person. Pick up will be at the cable car Funchal at 9.30, and Cristo Rei Garajau 10am.

Sunday the 15th March the tour with Travel Agency Pearl of the Atlantic.

We will do the Market at Santo Serra on this tour, a Poncha stop on the way, and on the way back, stopping also at some viewpoints. We will stop at the market area for 3 hours giving you all the time, to have a look round and get something to eat, there are many food places to eat from. You can also visit the park, which has a stunning viewpoint if the weather is kind to us.

For this tour please email me at [email protected], the price is 17.50 each, and pickup will be Funchal Cable car at 9.30 and Cristo Rei at 10am.