Until August, the trend of cancellations is gradually decreasing, but still covers 65% of units.

In a specific result on the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on tourist accommodation, the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira, concluded that 91.8% of establishments declared to have suffered cancellations.

“As a result of the current situation, which is affecting the vast majority of companies, particularly those that develop activities related to tourism, INE included in the Survey on the Stay of Guests in Hotels and Other Accommodation (IPHH) a new tab ‘COVID-19 ‘in the March 2020 questionnaire, with the purpose of assessing the impact of the current pandemic on its activity, namely regarding reservations and cancellations in the period from March to August 2020, by main markets ”, justifies DREM.

Thus, “in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, 91.8% of tourist accommodation establishments (excluding local accommodation below 10 beds) who responded to the ‘COVID-19’ questionnaire, indicated that the pandemic led to the cancellation of bookings scheduled for the months from March to August 2020 (these establishments correspond to 98.8% of the capacity offered) ”.

It also points out that “the proportion of establishments with cancellations is higher for the month of April (97.5% of the total), given that expectations of reopening borders, particularly for the summer months, cancellations in the following months do not they are so expressive ”, highlighting however what is traditionally the best tourist month, August, with cancellations of almost 2/3 (65%) of the initial reservations.

“From March to August 2020, the municipalities with the highest proportion of reservation cancellations due to the covid-19 pandemic were Ribeira Brava with 100% and Funchal with 98% of establishments declaring this situation. Câmara de Lobos and Ponta do Sol were the municipalities that had the lowest percentage of establishments with reservations canceled due to the covid-19, with 67% and 75%, respectively ”, he points out.

Also analyzing “the markets that were identified as one of the three markets with the highest number of reservation cancellations, it appears that the German market was the most selected, with 72.9% of establishments reporting this market, followed by the market French (59.3% of establishments) and the British market (49.6% of establishments). The national market was one of the three most mentioned markets by 30.4% of the establishments ”, these four being the main markets that send tourists to RAM, with 26.6%, 24.5%, 5.4% and 11, 3% respectively.

From Diário Notícias