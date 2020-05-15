Pedro Fernandes misses the golden island. The sentiment was shared by himself through his official Facebook social network page, where he encouraged the Portuguese to take holidays within the country, at a time when the economy is weakened due to the covid-19.

“If we are only going to be entitled to 10m2 of beach, then I already reserve this spot in Porto Santo”, the presenter of RTP started by writing , stressing that “our country is incredible and this year more than ever it is important to spend holidays here . I hope that in the summer it will be safe to fly. Porto Santo is also Portugal ”.

Remember that Porto Santo beach reopened last Sunday, May 10th.

From Jornal Madeira