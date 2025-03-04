Funchal ready for the ‘Trapalhão’ parade

The traditional Shrove Tuesday procession begins at 4 pm, with the masked people leaving Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro (next to the Vespas), heading towards Praça da Autonomia (next to the ‘Casa da Luz’)

Everything is now ready for the start of another edition of the ‘Cortejo Trapalhão’, one of the highlights of this Carnival day, in Funchal and the Region, forming part of the programme of festivities prepared by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate of Tourism, for this period.

Registration to take part in the parade is still open (it closes at 3:40pm). By now, many partygoers have already confirmed their participation, either in groups or individually. There are cash prizes for the best costumes in several categories.

In a re-edition of the spontaneity of the ‘Carnaval da Rua da Carreira’ of other times, the ‘Trapalhão’ is usually strongly marked by satire and criticism, especially social and political.

The masked people will parade in the improvised ‘sambadrome’, between Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro and Avenida do Mar and Comunidades Madeirenses (south side), ending the parade in Praça da Autonomia.

At this point, many people are already waiting for the parade to pass on both sides of the avenue, to the sound of Carnival music that creates an atmosphere.

The sun is shining, although clouds and some drizzle persist. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), in Funchal, there is a nearly 30% chance of some precipitation.

From Diário Notícias

