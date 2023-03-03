Friday FotoTobi Hughes·3rd March 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Tim Lynch for this photo taken just over a week ago when we had the Sahara dust in the Region. Photo taken from the Pestana beach club. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related