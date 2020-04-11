‘The (In) visible principle’ is the new exhibition of MUDAS Museum that starts today at 21:00 will be inaugurated.

The exhibition is curated by Márcia de Sousa and follows on from previous exhibitions in the Museum’s permanent collection, seeking to present a new curatorial reading on a narrative structure based on the MUDAS collection. This exhibition brings to the evidence, in addition to a renewed look at the MUDAS collection, works less seen from the collection and a selection of acquisitions made in the last three years by the Museum.

Adapting its structure to the needs of the present situation, MUDAS Museu developed in partnership with the photographer Gregório Cunha, who designed the contents of the immersive virtual tour that will allow the public to “inaugurate”, virtually the exhibition, through a 360 degree viewing experience, interactive and dynamic of the different areas of the Museum and the works on display.

The visit will be available at www.mudasmuseuvirtual.com and will allow the viewer a virtual, fluid and intuitive route through the exhibitions on display, serving as an anticipation of a physical visit to the Museum.

The site offers 45 virtual navigation and 360-degree viewing points. It is suitable for navigation in various browsers and through computer devices, also allowing the use on tablets and smartphones.

This tool will have a periodic update following the evolution of the Museum’s programming and future exhibitions.

The official opening of the exhibition will take place through the Museum’s social networks and with the activation of the www.mudasmuseuvirtual.com platform, starting at 9 pm today.

