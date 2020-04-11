The regional secretary of Health admitted today that the third day without positive cases of infection with the new coronavirus must be “a source of pride”, but that the Region “should not drop its guard “.

“Madeira is currently a region in the country that has had zero cases for three consecutive days, but we cannot say any more than that,” said Pedro Ramos, considering that they are “three very positive days”.

Something that proves, in his opinion, that the measures implemented by the Regional Government “were positive”.

“We are seeing results that meet expectations, but we cannot drop our guard”, he added, stressing that “it will only be possible after two incubation cycles” to determine the control of the pandemic.