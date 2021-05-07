Sleep tight NanTobi Hughes7th May 20210 viewsMadeira News30 Comments0 views 4 My Nan left us at 15.47 today, peacefully and in the home of my cousin and with my Aunt., her only surviving child. ❤️🖤❤️ Thank you all for the messages you have sent me over the last week. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related