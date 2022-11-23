Police catch Romanian pickpockets suspected of robbing tourists in Cabo Girão

Two individuals were transported to the police station to be identified and questioned., Photo Carlos Marote

The PSP identified, this Wednesday morning, two foreign citizens suspected of robbing tourists at the Cabo Girão viewpoint, the DIÁRIO found out from a police source.

The individuals, of Romanian nationality, were intercepted by plainclothes agents at a time when they were preparing to start criminal activity.

According to DIÁRIO, the pickpockets impersonate tourists and infiltrate the groups of people who visit that promontory – one of the highest in the Europe and one of the main tourist attractions on the island of Madeira – to carry out the theft discreetly and without arousing suspicion.

It is known that the group acts by cunning, approaching the victims when they are distracted, which is not uncommon in the case of Cabo Girão, given the stunning landscape that can be seen from the glass platform installed 580 meters from the sea ​​water level.

According to data from 2021, an average of 19,186 visitors visited the viewpoints at the Cabo Girão viewpoint, as reported by DIÁRIO on March 9th.

The two suspects were handcuffed and taken in a patrol car to the Criminal Investigation Station of Câmara de Lobos, to be identified and interrogated in the context of inquiries opened following criminal complaints formalized mainly by tourists who were victims of thefts in recent weeks and of which the DIARY has given note.

The authorities suspect that these Romanian citizens are part of an international network of pickpockets that operates in European cities on an itinerant basis. Investigations continue.

From Diário Notícias

We have had this Romanian scum here before and got rid of them, I don’t know why therecare still these people on the island.

Like this: Like Loading...