Police catch Romanian pickpockets suspected of robbing tourists in Cabo Girão

Two individuals were transported to the police station to be identified and questioned., Photo Carlos Marote

The PSP identified, this Wednesday morning, two foreign citizens suspected of robbing tourists at the Cabo Girão viewpoint, the DIÁRIO found out from a police source.

The individuals, of Romanian nationality, were intercepted by plainclothes agents at a time when they were preparing to start criminal activity.

According to DIÁRIO, the pickpockets impersonate tourists and infiltrate the groups of people who visit that promontory – one of the highest in the Europe and one of the main tourist attractions on the island of Madeira – to carry out the theft discreetly and without arousing suspicion.

It is known that the group acts by cunning, approaching the victims when they are distracted, which is not uncommon in the case of Cabo Girão, given the stunning landscape that can be seen from the glass platform installed 580 meters from the sea ​​water level.

According to data from 2021, an average of 19,186 visitors visited the viewpoints at the Cabo Girão viewpoint, as reported by DIÁRIO on March 9th.

The two suspects were handcuffed and taken in a patrol car to the Criminal Investigation Station of Câmara de Lobos, to be identified and interrogated in the context of inquiries opened following criminal complaints formalized mainly by tourists who were victims of thefts in recent weeks and of which the DIARY has given note.

The authorities suspect that these Romanian citizens are part of an international network of pickpockets that operates in European cities on an itinerant basis. Investigations continue.

From Diário Notícias

We have had this Romanian scum here before and got rid of them, I don’t know why therecare still these people on the island.

    1. With peoples money. I can’t believe they are even allowed to enter Madeira.
      They giving my beautiful island and it’s people a bad name.
      You can’t get rid of those people.
      They are everywhere mugging people steeling from department stores and burglarising private homes. My house has been broken in by them countless times in Islington London.
      You walk on the streets of Islington and you get distracted you get home and your wallet and phone has been taken. The bastards.

    1. This is not the Madeira I love. It makes me extremely sad (and angry)
      There are good and bad in every nationality but I love Madeirans and have always found them to be good, honest people.
      I worry that Madeira is being turned away from what it always was and with increased tourism this type of problem will never go away.

      1. I don’t know for how long you have been visiting Madeira but do you honestly think the crime rate today in Madeira is bigger than it was on the 80’s or in the 90’s? Not really…things have improved by quite a lot in the last decade. You see, these type of pickpocket crimes are directly related with poverty and poverty is related to unemployment rate. The unemploymet rate is Madeira now is less that 8% which is the lowest value in 20 years. All official stats (made by nationwide independent entities) show crime rate in Madeira is at its historical lowest values. It is just a matter of percpepction because nowadays every stolen wallet is news which is then replicated in this blog.

  4. Aha I knew it had to be them.
    I knew Madeiran people had not done it.
    We may be hot heads but we aren’t thieves

  6. I was living in Bukarest for 4 years and had a funy experience. The gypsis have boothes where they prepare pancake and drinks. This business is given from the goverment. I start to tlak nice young man and when I told him that I am from Austria he said. ” Oh I will go in summertime to Munich for training!” So everybody know what they are doing and the flight is now direct Bukarest Madeira. Whne I was travveling from Bukarest in other ciities the whole families were in the plane.

  7. Its very common for criminal gangs doing this type of thing to travel by low cost airlines to different locations for a short period of time and then move on before they can be identified dont be surprised its being done in Madeira its a European issue with Schengen!

  8. Yup Mike is correct….Madeira should learn from other European countries…there gypsies / Roma organised crime gangs they do it in most capitals of Europe…and a slap on the hand is given ..with a please don’t do it again… Pathetic soft justice….

    Middle eastern justice Is needed with these type of people….for locals or foreigners caught stealing……pity it will never be

  9. I am a local. About 25 years ago I went to the Lido with my cousin. We went for a swim and left our wallets on our towels (no cell phones at that time). When we got back to land we noticed our wallets were missing. We reported this to a Lido worker. As we were leaving we were called by the reception mentioning our wallets had been found on one of Lido´s gardens. About 20€ had been subtracted but all the ID´s cards, bus tickets etc were there so I wasn´t really too bothered. I went home thinking I should just be more careful not to leave my wallet unattended. Since then I have had zero items stolen anywhere in Madeira.

    Remarkable to think this simple episode would be “news” today and that they would inquest the regional government about my stolen wallet, and they would make a huge scientific article on how low cost airlines contributed to my stolen wallet.

  10. The police are to be commended for taking a proactive approach, which has resulted in arrests. Put up landing fees. Photograph everyone on arrival.

