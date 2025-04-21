Dead animals “treated like garbage”

The headline of today’s edition of Jornal Madeira reveals that pets that die in veterinary clinics in Madeira are incinerated along with the garbage. Speaking to JM, João Henriques de Freitas, the animal’s ombudsman, contested the “unfair situation” and called for the creation of a specific crematorium. Natália Vieira from ANIMAD also called for urgent changes. A public petition calls for a dignified end at affordable costs for owners.

The highlight is 2,500 plants to stop the beetle plague. The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation promises to offer 2,500 plants of 13 species by the end of the year to replace the diseased palm trees in Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

