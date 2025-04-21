Dead animals “treated like garbage”

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The headline of today’s edition of Jornal Madeira reveals that pets that die in veterinary clinics in Madeira are incinerated along with the garbage. Speaking to JM, João Henriques de Freitas, the animal’s ombudsman, contested the “unfair situation” and called for the creation of a specific crematorium. Natália Vieira from ANIMAD also called for urgent changes. A public petition calls for a dignified end at affordable costs for owners.

The highlight is 2,500 plants to stop the beetle plague. The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation promises to offer 2,500 plants of 13 species by the end of the year to replace the diseased palm trees in Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

3 Responses

  1. We have spoken to a Vet on the island about a pet crematory. What she told us baffled us. With another Vet they planned to set up such a service and gave up after 3 years of planning and providing documentation about the system itself because of the unwillingness of the local authorities to provide the licenses. It is like the ferry. To much talk no action.

  2. If it happened, it would be used mainly by foreigners and priced accordingly and with no guarantee of knowing what you’re actually getting. I guess it’s more for the owners feeling s. We took our dog home from the vets and gave her a nice burial in the garden with her favourite toys 🧸

  3. In March, 2022, the British public became aware that aborted fetuses, along with medical waste were being burned to generate heat for hospitals. It may still be going on but this dirty big secret was made public only 3 years ago.It was also happening in some hospitals in the USA. Does anyone know how the aborted babies are treated here?

