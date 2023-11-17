FRIDAY WITH A FULL HOUSE AT PORTO DO FUNCHAL

‘Mein Schiff 1’, ‘Costa Firenze’ and ‘Spirit of Adventure’ are the three cruise ships that grace the Port of Funchal this Friday, moving a total of 10,116 people, 7,355 of which are passengers and the remaining crew.

The “Costa Firenze”, coming from Tenerife, arrived with 3,491 passengers and 1,240 crew, remaining in Madeiran waters for 10 hours. She will set sail for Cadiz at 6pm. The ship is on a 14-night cruise, starting on November 9th in Marseille, with calls in Savona, Valencia, Lanzarote, Tenerife, now Funchal, followed by Cadiz, Malaga and Barcelona, ​​ending on November 23rd in Marseille .

The ‘Spirit of Adventure’, from Portsmouth, with 946 passengers and 507 crew, spends the night in the Port of Funchal and leaves tomorrow, at 12:00, for La Palma, after a 25-hour stopover in this port, the second of this 21-hour cruise. nights that began on November 13th in Portsmouth, with an itinerary through the islands of Madeira, the Canary Islands and Cape Verde, the islands of the Cruise in the Atlantic Islands brand.

As for the ‘Mein Schiff 1’, which has been in the Port of Funchal since Wednesday night, the ship leaves Madeira in the late afternoon, at 6:30 pm, at the end of a 44-hour layover. On board, there are 2,918 passengers and 1,014 crew members, on this 14-night cruise through the Canary Islands, Madeira and Morocco, which ends in Gran Canaria on November 26th.

