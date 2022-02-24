133 passengers from diverted flights boarded the ‘Lobo Marinho’

The Lobo Marinho is carrying 202 passengers this morning, on the trip to Porto Santo, 133 of which are from flights diverted by bad weather, mainly English.

They are much less than those estimated yesterday because the initial group of 580 passengers from planes diverted to Porto Santo, who due to bad weather were unable to land in Madeira, managed to get an alternative by air, due to the rescheduling carried out during the night by the airlines .

For today, 28 departures from Madeira airport are scheduled.

From Diário Notícias

