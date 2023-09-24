Voter turnout of 20.98% until 12:00Tobi Hughes·24th September 2023Madeira News The 2023 regional legislative elections registered a voter turnout of 20.98% until 12:00. The percentage is similar to the last elections that took place in 2019. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related