SÉRGIO GONÇALVES CHALLENGES ALBUQUERQUE: “ARE YOU GOING TO RESIGN?”

The president of PS-Madeira today challenged Miguel Albuquerque to resign.

Miguel Albuquerque will resign tonight”, said Sérgio Gonçalves, in a short statement without the right to questions, at the party headquarters, after learning that the PSD-CDS coalition had not obtained an absolute majority.

Flanked by several socialists, including Paulo Cafôfo, the leader of the Madeiran socialists also said that the “majority of Madeirans gave a clear demonstration that they do not want the PSD or Miguel Albuquerque to lead the destinies of Madeira”, despite having also recognized that the PS-M results fell short of expectations.

Sérgio Gonçalves challenged, on the other hand, the remaining opposition parties not to support the coalition, and to be consistent with what they said in the campaign.

From Jornal Madeira

To note Albuquerque said he would step down if he didn’t win with a majority.

