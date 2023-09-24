Tense atmosphere at the coalition headquarters

As soon as it was confirmed that the PSD/CDS coalition would not achieve an absolute majority, the atmosphere at the Wine Institute changed radically. From moderate joy with the victories in all municipalities and in practically all parishes, there was a feeling of ‘shock’ that, quite simply, silenced the many activists present.

Luís Montenegro announced that he would make a statement to the media but, given the unexpected result, he ended up not appearing.

We are currently awaiting the statement from Miguel Albuquerque who, it is important to remember, said that he would not govern if he did not have an absolute majority. That was what happened.

From Diário Notícias

