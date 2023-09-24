Prime Minister congratulates Miguel Albuquerque and wishes him “good work”

The Prime Minister, António Costa, today congratulated the President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, on the results achieved by the PSD/CDS coalition in the regional elections and wished him “continuation of the good work”.

This position is contained in a note released by António Costa’s office, after the PSD/CDS-PP coalition had won the regional legislative elections in Madeira, although an absolute majority had failed by one deputy.

“The Prime Minister congratulated the President of the Regional Government of Madeira on the electoral result achieved today, with wishes for continued good work in favor of the region and the country”, states the same note.

According to information provided by the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the social democrats and centrists obtained 43.13% of the votes and 23 seats in the regional parliament, made up of a total of 47 deputies.

Four years ago, the PSD elected 21 deputies, losing for the first time the absolute majority it had held since 1976, and formed a coalition government with the CDS-PP (three deputies).

The PS, the biggest force in the opposition, registered a sharp decline compared to the last electoral act for the regional regions of Madeira. It elected 11 deputies, having obtained 28,844 votes, corresponding to 21.30%.

In the last regional elections, in 2019, the PS obtained 35.76% of the votes, obtaining 19 deputies for the Legislative Assembly.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...