FUNCHAL CELEBRATES WORLD TOURISM DAY WITH A PROGRAM FOR 5 DAYS

Funchal City Council (CMF) joins, once again, in the celebrations of World Tourism Day, an event that is celebrated on the 27th of September, promoting various initiatives from today until the 29th, Friday.

This year, the proposed program appeals to the 5 senses where, each day of the week, one is associated, and it is worth highlighting that the activities take place in emblematic places in the city, from the Mercado dos Lavradores, to the CMF building, Paços do Concelho, and Funchal Ecological Park.

“This approach to the senses arises as tourists and residents increasingly want to experience different territories”, can be read in a note sent to newsrooms.

It is worth remembering that, at the last Chamber Meeting, eight municipal tourist awards were approved, which will be awarded as part of the celebration of World Tourism Day. These distinctions are given to eight employees from different areas of tourism, from barman, reception, laundry, among others.

