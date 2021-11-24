Two more deaths with covid.Tobi Hughes·24th November 2021Madeira News Two more people died in the Autonomous Region of Madeira because of covid-19, announced the Regional Directorate of Health. This is a 49-year-old man and an 89-year-old woman with associated comorbidities. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related