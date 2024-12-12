Sea devastated southern coast of Madeira 11 years ago

In this ‘Memory Channel’ From Diario Notícias, we go back to the edition of December 12, 2013.

This is a photo I took on 11th December 2013 at Reis Magos in Caniço de Baixo.

It was a storm that left a trail of destruction and even caused one death in Machico. Around 24 boats sank as a result of the strong sea waves. The bad weather hit Madeira on 11 December 2013 and was reported in the following day’s edition.

In Santa Cruz, 15 boats were unable to withstand the force of the water and ended up sinking, along with pontoons and fingers in the local marina. Also in Calheta, two boats ended up sinking.

With this bad weather at sea, an employee of the Whale Museum tried to save the boat belonging to the Machico local authority. However, he ended up being thrown out to sea by an unexpected wave. He ended up being rescued by a kayak, but did not survive his injuries. It was Miguel Silva, whose name was later given to the same boat, which is still moored in the Machico marina.

Also in Machico, more specifically in Água de Pena, the Sports Park was turned inside out. Broken windows, walkways and fields were torn apart, as well as destroyed fences. That was the scene left behind.

The damage also reached Porto Santo. The equipment supporting the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers at Lobo Marinho was destroyed by the force of the water.

In Funchal, in addition to the Pontinha jetty, some hotels also suffered damage, mainly to the sun terraces and swimming pools.

