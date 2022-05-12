“WATER, BLOOD OF THE EARTH” IS THE THEME OF THE XV EDITION OF THE QUINHENTISTA MARKET IN MACHICO

Yesterday the 15th-century Market was presented, from June 3rd to 5th in Machico, an event that recreates the historical period of the discovery of the archipelago and which has conquered a status of cultural importance.

“This is an event that leaves no one indifferent, and any self-respecting Madeiran must identify with this event. This event could not, in any way, be held in the municipality that was not Machico”, revealed Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary for Tourism and Culture.

The 16th-century market is “a tribute to the history and origin” of Madeira. The official also praised the school where it all started, which in addition to “teaching and training”, took a “step of its social participation bringing the involvement that is today of the entire community”.

Organized by the Municipality of Machico, in partnership with the Basic and Secondary School of Machico, this initiative takes place in Largo da Praça, Alameda Dr. José António de Almada, in the city centre, and offers a range of cultural and musical activities.

“Water, blood of the earth”, is the theme of the XV edition of the Quinhentista Market, which will be the starting point for another sensorial journey through the history of the first captaincy of Madeira, Machico, as Ricardo Caldeira, the main mentor of this project, said, which will count on the participation of schools from Machico, Santa Cruz and Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

This is one of my favourite festivals, if you are on the island at this time it’s definitely worth a visit.

