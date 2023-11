The woman who fell this afternoon on the cliff adjacent to the Pináculo viewpoint, in São Gonçalo, ended up dying.

According to a source from the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters, who are on site with a mountain rescue team, the victim, a woman in her 50s, was found dead.

When the first call was made the woman was still alive, but ended up dying from injuries.

Note this is a very well known suicide spot, but it’s unclear if this was suicide or an accident.

