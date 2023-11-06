RENOWNED SURFERS TRAINED WITH SEVEN METER WAVES AT JARDIM DO MAR (WITH PHOTOS AND VIDEO)

The wind ruined our plans a little, but it was worth it. Sunday, the waves at Jardim do Mar offered an almost perfect setting for renowned surfers to train, and the moment was ripe for taking photographs that are making waves on social media.

Orlando Pereira, a Madeiran surfer who needs no introduction despite his veteran experience, couldn’t stay at home and insisted on recording the session with the photos we share in the gallery above. The video was captured using @andreasmuellnerphoto’s drone.

The biggest waves reached seven meters. But bigger ones were expected.

