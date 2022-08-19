WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY WITH FREE ADMISSION TO THE MADEIRA PHOTOGRAPHY MUSEUM – ATELIER VICENTES

In an initiative of the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture through the Regional Directorate of Culture/Museum of Photography of Madeira – Atelier Vicente’s, the World Photography Day, celebrated on August 19, will be marked with free entries and initiatives throughout the day.

Thus, throughout this Friday, the Madeira Photography Museum offers visitors free admission from 10 am to 5 pm, and visits to the Museum can be made freely or accompanied.

Between 10 am and 1 pm, the first activity of the day takes place, the Cyanotype Workshop – a historical photographic process, aimed at 8 participants. This activity was requested by ARDITI – Regional Agency for the Development of Research, Technology and Innovation under the program “Ciência Viva no Verão” under the responsibility of the Centros de Ciência Viva.

In the afternoon, between 2:30 pm and 4 pm, there is a guided tour for a group of 25 members of the Social and Parish Center of Graça, with the aim of that institution providing new experiences and also marking the World Photography Day.

In addition to the permanent exhibition, open to the public until the 30th of September, there is the temporary exhibition “A Volta das Voltas”, which can be visited tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm. Here, the main characters, people and machines, and places that marked an epoch in the regional automotive history stand out. This exhibition is made up of more than six dozen photographs by Perestrellos Photographos and recalls the heat of the roads and the engines of the machines, the beginnings of the car craze of the I Volta à Ilha da Madeira and other automobile competitions that preceded it.

From Jornal Madeira

