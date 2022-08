After the analyzes carried out by the health authority confirmed the good quality of the water, the ban on bathing in Praia dos Reis Magos was lifted.

The information was released today by the Municipality of Santa Cruz, through a public notice issued by Élia Ascensão, vice-president of the municipality.

This time, the Blue Flag was hoisted again, as the conditions were right for bathing.

From Jornal Madeira

