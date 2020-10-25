Some bathers criticise, through a publication on Facebook, the environmental “attack” that occurs in Praia dos Reis Magos.

“A real attack on the environment under our nose …

These videos were made last night at Praia dos Reis Magos, one of the best diving spots simply to be devastated, instead of algae, sea horses and frogfish we find wipes, diapers and all kinds of garbage … “, can be read in the publication.

This is a problem that has been going on for years and disgusting the the Câmara of Santa Cruz and the governments don’t sort this out.

From Jornal Madeira

Watch the images.