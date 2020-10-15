The Institute of Health Administration reported this afternoon that 15 new cases of covid-19 were registered in Madeira.

According to the daily bulletin, among these are 13 imported cases: eight from the United Kingdom, three from France, and two from the North of Portugal. In addition to these, there are two cases of local transmission.

IASAÚDE also indicates two new recoveries.

The Region now accounts for a total of 373 confirmed cases, two of which 124 are active. 249 people have already been considered recovered.

IASAÚDE confirms that there are two positive cases in Madeira related to a sports club.

These are two imported cases “confirmed at the end of this week”.

He also mentions the Madeiran health authority that, due to these two cases, “all the other practitioners involved and the respective technical team were tested, in a total of 54 contacts”, having submitted a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

